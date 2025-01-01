Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.44. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Hanover Foods Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

Get Hanover Foods alerts:

Hanover Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.