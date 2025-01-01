Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

