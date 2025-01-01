Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSYDF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

