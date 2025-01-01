Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HLIT

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.