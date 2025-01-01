Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HMY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 3,123,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

