Healthcare Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HTIA stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.28.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.