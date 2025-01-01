Healthcare Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Healthcare Trust Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
