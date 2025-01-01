Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 940,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 306,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,147. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $574.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

