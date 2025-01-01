HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Northland Capmk raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 8,217,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,041. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

