Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 356,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $12,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $7,743,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

