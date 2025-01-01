Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.19 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 287.50 ($3.60). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.64), with a volume of 298,658 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 460 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hunting Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £458.33 million, a P/E ratio of 482.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Paula Harris acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £10,032 ($12,554.12). Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

Located in 11 countries across four continents, we manufacture components, technology systems and precision parts globally.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

