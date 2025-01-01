Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 13.4% in December

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

HBANL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,281. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

