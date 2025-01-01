Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,006,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
HRNNF remained flat at $30.57 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.
Hydro One Company Profile
