Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,006,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

HRNNF remained flat at $30.57 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

