Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.14. 48,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 90,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

