ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 657,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.17. 141,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $331,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,358 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after buying an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

