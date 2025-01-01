Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) were down 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.