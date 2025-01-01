Ignition 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,641.30 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $93,142.34 or 0.99542060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and approximately $57,641.30 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,331.45 or 0.99744164 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,925.23 or 0.99310035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 788 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 787.01268638. The last known price of Ignition is 93,660.81074184 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $105,447.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

