Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 8,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 64,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Innventure Trading Up 2.1 %
About Innventure
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
