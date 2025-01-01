Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 113,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

