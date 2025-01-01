International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $218.44 and last traded at $219.83. 2,269,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,209,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

