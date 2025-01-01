International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 969,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $27.69.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,975,000 after purchasing an additional 495,962 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 995,570 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

