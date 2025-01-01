International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
NYSE:THM opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.80.
About International Tower Hill Mines
