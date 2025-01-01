International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:THM opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.80.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

