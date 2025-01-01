Investors Buy Large Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 111,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 66,520 call options.

United States Steel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of X opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $91,712,000. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $51,620,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $22,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.37.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

