iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.05. 29,997,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 35,205,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 64.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

