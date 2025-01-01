iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 107,062 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $37.38.
iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $609.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.
iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.
