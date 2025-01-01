iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 9,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

