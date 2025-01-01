iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $44.10. 6,661 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

