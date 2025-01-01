JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.11 and last traded at $238.41. Approximately 1,037,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,017,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $674.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.