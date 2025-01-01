Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $22.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 107,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

