Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €32.59 ($33.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.71 and its 200 day moving average is €33.10. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €27.51 ($28.36) and a twelve month high of €35.26 ($36.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
