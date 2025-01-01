Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 118,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 58,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.