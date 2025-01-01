LifeMD, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
LifeMD Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
