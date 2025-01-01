LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.
