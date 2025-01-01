Lollybomb Meme Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.38 Million (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $267.54 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,735.52 or 0.99739275 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,132.70 or 0.99097851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00015184 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

