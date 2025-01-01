LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €646.76 ($666.76) and traded as low as €630.00 ($649.48). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €635.60 ($655.26), with a volume of 254,536 shares.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €612.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €645.34.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
