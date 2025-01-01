Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 16910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The company has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Manolete Partners

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.