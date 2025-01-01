Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 16910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).
Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The company has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.77.
About Manolete Partners
Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.
