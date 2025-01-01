Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $94,688.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,411,240.18. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,404. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 1,749,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,815. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($20.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

