Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 317618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Metallic Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.
Metallic Minerals Company Profile
Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.
