Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,979.08 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $77,979.08 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,135,572 coins and its circulating supply is 31,742,432 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,874,321 with 27,483,402 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.48446501 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $97,272.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

