Michael Beasley Sells 484 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.81, for a total value of C$18,300.04.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$38.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.94 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

