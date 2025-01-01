MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $285.01 and last traded at $289.62. Approximately 22,397,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,012,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

