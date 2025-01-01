Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$19.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.68.
Several research analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.