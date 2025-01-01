Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$19.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.68.

Several research analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.99 and a one year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

