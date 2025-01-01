Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 245,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 429,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

The stock has a market cap of $636.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 61.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

