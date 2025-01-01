My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,238.98

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $865,636.48 and approximately $3,238.98 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,392,422 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

