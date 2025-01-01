Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.82. Navigator shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 157,488 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVGS. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

