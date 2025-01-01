Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.85. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,323,557 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,858.86. This trade represents a 11.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

