NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) versus GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Comparison

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GrandSouth Bancorporation and NB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A NB Bancorp 4.47% 2.40% 0.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and NB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million N/A $16.11 million N/A N/A NB Bancorp $163.52 million 4.72 $9.82 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NB Bancorp.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

