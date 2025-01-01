NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 162,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 149,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NeoVolta
NeoVolta Trading Up 0.4 %
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 114.93%.
Institutional Trading of NeoVolta
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoVolta by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,768,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeoVolta
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.