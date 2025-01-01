NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 162,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 149,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeoVolta Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 114.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoVolta by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,768,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

