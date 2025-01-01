Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 137156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.55 ($1.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Netcall Stock Down 2.4 %

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,546.67 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03), for a total value of £82,000 ($102,615.44). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13), for a total value of £144,000 ($180,202.73). Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

