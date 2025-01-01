Niza Global (NIZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,685.81

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Niza Global has a market cap of $18,158.73 and approximately $12,685.81 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0000761 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,479.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

